Stampede at Mahesh Babu photo shoot, several injured 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several fans of popular Telugu film actor Mahesh Babu received minor injuries, while two persons suffered fractures, after a stampede broke out during a photo session with the actor organised at the Aluminium Factory near Chandanagar on Wednesday. Chandanagar police registered a case under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC against the organisers of the event, namely production house AK Entertainments.

According to sources, a large number of Mahesh Babu fans descended at the venue where the event was being organised, even before their favourite actor reached the location. When the actor finally arrived, the fans went berserk and clamoured to reach the actor, breaking barricades and causing a stampede. As the crowd went out of control, the event had to be halted and the actor left the studio.

The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital. No casualties were reported. The police discovered later that the organisers did not take prior permission from the police for the event. The police said that if the organizers had taken permission, such an outcome could have been averted with the use of police personnel.