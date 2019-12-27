Flaunt your cooking skills & win prizes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : If you are the uncrowned cooking king/queen of your family, this is your chance to claim your space in the hall of fame. The New Indian Express, in association with Pallavi Model School, is organising a cookery contest called ‘Express Cookery Contest – Hyderabad’ on December 29 at Srigdha Kalakriti in Tarnaka from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

This contest will be held at various apartment complexes around the city. The categories include snacks (not deep-fried) and curries (vegetarian and non-vegetarian). Each contestant has to bring freshly-cooked food from any category and display it in the allotted space. A professional chef will decide the top three winners in each category.

The dishes should be innovative, preferably made from local ingredients. The recipe should be a complete dish with necessary accompaniments. For example, if you have made potato bites, you might choose to serve it with a sauce or salad. Similarly, a veg korma might be served with rice/roti and other accompaniments. There is a nominal entry fee and multiple entries are allowed. For more details, call or WhatsApp 8143010212.