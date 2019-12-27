Home Cities Hyderabad

Hajipur serial killer denies charges, verdict soon

According to sources, when the magistrate asked the accused if he used to watch porn, he denied it saying he doesn’t even have an android phone.

Published: 27th December 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite technical and forensic evidence being stacked against him, Hajipur serial killer Marri Srinivas Reddy categorically denied all charges levelled against him when the fast-track court’s magistrate sought his explanation to the evidence under Section 313 CrPC on Thursday. The trial of Marri Srinivas Reddy has come to a close, and the court is likely to deliver its verdict in the next two weeks.

According to sources, when the magistrate asked the accused if he used to watch porn, he denied it saying he doesn’t even have an android phone. When the magistrate inquired with him about a murder case pending against him at Kurnool, he replied that he doesn’t know the victim. Even regarding his profession, he denied that he was an air-conditioner mechanic.

When the judge further asked him what he has to say about his semen and bloodstains found on the victim’s dress, he told the court that police sprayed it after collecting samples from him. He further requested the court to add his family members as witness in the cases. Meanwhile, the fast track court recorded as many as 101 witnesses pertaining to three separate cases against him of kidnap, rape and murder after Rachakonda police filed chargesheets. The court also examined forensic and technical evidence in the case. The trial began in the second week of October.

The case was adjourned to January 3, 2020. The court is likely to allow the defence counsel’s arguments in the next hearing before giving a verdict. Speaking to Express, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagawat, who attended three court hearings in the case hoped that maximum punishment will be awarded to the accused.

In April 2019, while a 14-year-old girl was returning home from school, the accused offered her a lift on his bike. Then he allegedly took her into the bushes and killed her. Later, he threw her in an abandoned well. During investigation of this case, two other skeletal remains of other victims were found in different wells in the village.

In June 2019, cases were registered in connection with the kidnap, rape and murder of all three victims, followed by the arrest of the accused Marri Srinivas Reddy.

