‘Oke okka chance’ to film aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : C-Space, a Co-Working Film Incubator Studio which nurtures storytellers and transforms their stories from script to screen stage, has launched Actor Bank, a workshop to help upcoming acting talent prepare for auditions. “Knowing what to do at an audition is the first step towards getting a role,” says casting director Pushpa Bhaskar.

“We believe in being accessible to passionate filmmakers and design their path to the screen, and manage creators. Bhaskar will guide aspiring actors how to audition well. Running currently on a limited basis, the Actor Bank sessions ensure both a theoretical and practical understanding of the art of the audition. “This is to ensure a personal mentorship and understanding of the principles expected of aspiring actors. For aspirants looking to explore the short film space, C-Space has infrastructure facilities to help make their film.

““Under the “Short Film Ticket” concept, we provide short filmmakers with infrastructure at attractive packages,”he adds. The co-working space in Kondapur also advises aspiring actors and film crew on how to get their portfolio done and creates a database with the registered talent pool to help the land an opportunity in movies. Among the venture’s affiliates are Arka Mediaworks, Annapurna Studios, Kwan and Geetha Arts.