PIL filed over bad conditions of roads in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Telangana HC on Thursday complaining about failure of the State and GHMC in maintenance of roads and removal of sewerage blockages in water pipelines. Pointing out that rain creates havoc and turns city roads into rivulets, it sought court’s directions to the authorities to take steps for disposal of waste, including plastic and non-biodegradable substances, for free flow of water.

Petitioner G Satya Naresh Kumar, resident of the city, submitted that the GHMC and the HMWSSB are duty bound to provide proper civic amenities and follow provisions of the GHMC Act. Further, a high-power monitoring committee has to be created to constantly supervise repairs and maintenance of roads, he said and sought the court to call for a detailed report from the GHMC on the master plan. State chief secretary, principal secretaries to municipal administration and urban development, health, medical and family welfare, and planning, GHMC commissioner, HMWSSB vice-chairman and managing director and secretary to ministry of housing and urban affairs were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.