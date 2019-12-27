Rain garden works at Begumpet begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has proposed to construct a rain garden to create a more natural flow for storm-water to allow it to soak into the ground. These rain gardens are a novel way to trap storm water runoff from diverse surfaces and integrated with the landscape.

As a pilot project, HMDA started implementing the Rain Garden project underneath Begumpet flyover at the intersection of Kukatpally and Yousufguda nalas. It stretches over 5 acres and runs into 400 metres.

The estimated cost of the project is `1.90 crore and would be completed in three months. The intervention involves cleaning the area, and removing the debris that has accumulated over decades. This is being taken up as per the vision of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to create beautifully landscaped open streams. According to HMDA officials, the rain garden addresses certain key features which include storm water management by strengthening the soft edges of the embankment and ensuring smooth flow of water.

The project helps in protecting these encroached lands and establishing an interplay between ecology and public open spaces. Improved water quality by constructing wetland — an attractive alternative for waste water management.

The development of proposed rain garden at Kukatpally nala near Begumpet, is an alternative environment network which gives rise to lush meaningful open spaces in the choked urban agglomeration.Once this stream garden is completed, it will help in improving pollution, health and hygiene and save cost for desilting and waste water treatments. There will be improved public amenities such as 10-feet wide walking tracks, crossover bridges and well-lit landscapes.