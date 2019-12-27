Rare heart surgery in city worth documenting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A specialised team of cardiac surgeons at Care Hospital, Banjara Hills, said that they successfully performed a rare beating heart surgery in the hospital on Tuesday. The condition diagnosed in patient Mohd Qutubuddin, 45, from Hyderabad, is seen in only one percent of patients with chest deformities.

Dr Prateek Bhatnagar, Director of Cardiac Surgery, said, “The patient was diagnosed with severe mixed chest deformity and had to get a multi-vessel coronary bypass surgery, as he was having angina even at rest and angiography showed left main with multi-vessel disease. This was a rare situation because in such a chest deformity, bypass surgeries have very little space for the conduct of operation. Beating all odds, we performed the surgery without any blood transfusion.”

Dr Bhatnagar devised the surgical strategy to perform this complex operation. Because of the extreme space reduction in Currarino-Silverman chest deformity, manipulating the heart during the surgery becomes very difficult, adding that due to the crooked nature of the breast bone, retraction of this bone to harvest internal mammary arteries, using routine techniques during a bypass surgery becomes impossible. “We are currently verifying from medical literature if this is the first ever such case wherein the patient has been successfully operated upon.

“The patient was walking independently within 24 hours of bypass surgery and will be shifted to the ward today,” Dr. Bhatnagar said, adding that the patient is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Dr Riyaz Khan, Facility COO said, ‘A proud moment for the entire team that the surgery was a success.