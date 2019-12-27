University of Hyderabad guard rescues wild boar from being poached

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two poachers were spotted hitting a wild boar near University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in the early hours on Thursday. Ravinder Reddy, a security guard at UoH saw the incident and reported it. “They threw stones and were hitting the wild boar which might have escaped from the compound wall of the University,” he said adding, “I tried and stopped them. But nobody was around, so I called the University for help.”

Ravi Jillapalli, a PhD scholar at UoH, who was also an eyewitness to the incident said, “Poachers were trying to take away the injured wild boar in an auto-rickshaw. They left it on the roadside and fled by the time university staff reached the spot.” UoH officials then called anti-poaching squad, who immediately shifted the bear to Nehru Zoological Park for treatment. The animal is being treated at the veterinary hospital and is out of danger. It is expected that the animal might take a few days to fully recover.

According to the zoo officials, “The boar was severely injured. It is paralysed with spine wounds. Wounds were also seen on the snout and head region.”