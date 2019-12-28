502 to Telangana, 655 to Andhra Pradesh: Power utility employee Panel’s report to Supreme Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After eight sittings over the dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments on the division of power utility employees, Justice DM Dharmadhikari’s one-man committee presented its final report to the Supreme Court on Friday. After the bifurcation of the two states, 1,157 AP-origin power utilities employees, who were working in four TS power utilities, were relieved in 2015. They were given an option to choose between power utility of TS and AP.

According to the report, the 502 employees who opted for TS power utilities and 613 who opted AP power utilities will be allotted the states of their choice. The remaining 42, who did not exercise their option, will be allotted AP power utilities.

The proceedings were discussed with the subcommittee members of the AP power utilities but the state did accept the terms. Therefore, the committee during the last meeting held on December 15, decided to submit a final report.