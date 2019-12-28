Cantonment residents ask Defence Minister Rajnath Singh  to release funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged cantonment boards across the country to improve living conditions for residents, the inhabitants of the largest cantonment of the country — Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) — claim that the Minister’s remarks are in the wake of the cantonment polls.They say that while the Minister asks the board to provide the basic amenities, his Ministry was not releasing pending SCB funds.

Officials of the SCB also concur with the residents.

While speaking at Raksha Mantri Awards, 2019, on Thursday, the Defence Minister called upon the Cantonment Board to be gentle to the poor living in their premises. He also asked boards to provide better public services such as health, sanitation, primary education to their residents.

Stating that the Minister’s statement is pointless, Telukunta Arun Jyothi, who is contesting from ward-5 said, “The SCB is not taking up any development work for us. When we ask why, they tell us that the Ministry is not releasing funds. If that is the case, then how is our Minister making such contradicting statements,” he asked.

Another resident and founder of IAC Volunteers Association, S Chandrasekhar, said, “If the Minister is so concerned about us, then his Ministry should issue directions to its officials, such as Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) to respond to our multiple complaints.”

Agreeing with the resident’s view, an SCB official on the condition of anonymity, told Express, “As of now, fund of Rs 500 crore is pending to the SCB from the Central government. The fund crunch is so bad that for the first time SCB is seeking ‘Grant in Aid’. If the Minister is asking the Cantonment boards to provide all basic amenities to its residents, then the boards should be provided with proper funds.” Another official from the Local Military Authority (LMA) said, “It is natural for a Minister to say that they want better living conditions. However, they also need to talk about the paucity of funds. It is the job of both the Centre and State government to release the funds for SCB to take up the development work.”

SCB yet to get Rs 500cr from Central govt

