Hyderabad spurned man sets himself, lover ablaze

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man set himself and his 40-year-old lover ablaze at Agganur village of Vikarabad district. The two succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment in a government hospital. The woman’s parents, who jumped to her rescue, suffered serious burn injuries.

According to the police, M Anjilamma, 40, a resident of Agganur village, was married to Venkatappa, a native of Shegaspur village over 10 years ago. Soon, Anjilamma developed an extra-marital affair with B Narsimha (36) of Shegaspur. Both of them were daily wage labourers. As their affair became public, her husband divorced her. Thereafter, Anjilamma started living with her parents at Agganur and continued her affair with Narsimha. However, over the last few months, Anjilamma broke up with Narsimha and stopped seeing him.

“Narsimha bore a grudge against the victim and wanted to kill her. On late Thursday night, at around 2.30 am when the victim opened her door to attend nature’s call, Narsimha forcefully entered her house. Soon, a verbal fight ensued between them,” said D Jalandhar Reddy, Circle Inspector of Tandur rural police station.

Narsimha set Anjilamma and himself ablaze, using some petrol which he brought along with him. Following this, the duo went in flames.Shocked over the sudden turn of events, the victim’s parents M Hanumaiah (62) and, Chandramma (58) went to her rescue. While they attempted to douse the flames, they too were trapped in the fire.

Narsimha received 90 per cent burn injuries and Anjilamma received 80 per cent injuries. Both succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in the Vikarabad government hospital. The condition of Hanumaiah and Chandramma is critical and they have been shifted to the State-run Gandhi Hospital. The police registered a case under Section 174 CrPC and 307 of the IPC and further investigations are on.