IMS scam: ED registers case against Devika Rani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against Dr Ch Devika Rani, the former director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday.

Devika Rani was arrested in the last week of September by the ACB for money-laundering by floating shell companies and bogus accounts. Her husband, retired civil surgeon, Dr P Gurumurthy, is among 16 others arrested in the case. ACB officials suspect that Devika Rani and the other accused purchased lands at different places in Andhra Pradesh with their ill-gotten wealth.