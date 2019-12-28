IPS officer Atul Karwal takes charge as NPA director

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre Atul Karwal took charge as temporary director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) here on Friday. Prior to taking charge, Atul Karwal paid homage to martyrs of the Indian Police Service who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Few days ago, the Cabinet Appointments Committee has approved the proposal of Home Ministry for appointment of Atul Karwal, presently working as Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF as Director, SVP NPA by temporarily downgrading the post to the level of Additional Director General for a period up to December 5, 2021 the date of combined deputation tenure of Karwal or until further orders.

As 1986 batch IPS officer Abhay relinquished the charge, he was transferred to Odisha as the new Director General of Police. The new director Atul Karwal is likely to continue in the same position for one year. Recently, as many as 229 IPS probationers of the 72 Regular Recruit (RR) batch have joined the NPA for getting basic indoor and outdoor training.