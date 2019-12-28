Transport minister unveils new cargo, mobile toilet buses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Transport Minister, P Ajay Kumar on Friday unveiled Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) new cargo bus and mobile toilet buses at the Jubilee Bus Station depot in the city. At an event organised by employees of the Hakeempet depot at Shameerpet bus stand, Ajay asked the TSRTC employees to work in coordination with their supervisors and officers of the corporation. He said that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is working to make TSRTC , a profitable body. Labour Minister Malla Reddy was also present at the event.