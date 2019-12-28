Two years on, Telangana PSC Group-II candidates await postings

Mayank Tiwari By

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of candidates, who were selected in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-II examinations conducted in 2016-17, are still awaiting their postings. “Commercial Taxes, Revenue and Excise departments have not issued the posting orders for the candidates who cleared the Group-II examination, which was held in November 2017,” said an official source from the TSPSC. “The successful candidates were issued the appointment letters. However, the said departments are yet to issue posting orders,” he added.

According to TSPSC officials, the Group-II exams for the year 2015-16 were conducted to recruit staff for as many as 13 government departments. “Out of these, 10 departments immediately sanctioned the posts. The other three departments continue their slumber,” the official source said. In 2015-16, a notification for Group-II examinations to fill 1,032 posts was released by the TSPSC. Controversies were sparked shortly after the exam was conducted in November 2017, as candidates were permitted to use whiteners to correct mistakes in their personal information.

In 2018, the High Court directed the TSPSC to conduct a re-verification of erred OMR sheets of the top 5,000 meritorious candidates.Soon, results of as many as 1,032 candidates were released. A majority of the candidates who cleared the examinations received their appointment letters from the respective departments. “But some hundreds of students, who were supposed to join the Commercial Tax, Revenue and Excise Departments are still waiting for their postings,” said the official.

“Our job is to submit the list of the selected candidates, thereafter the departments have to appoint them,” the TSCHE official said. Several attempts to contact the commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Revenue and Excise departments Somesh Kumar, went in vain.