Use AI to boost growth, says Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Technology should help change lives of the poor, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, while inaugurating the 34th Indian Engineering Congress organised by Institute of Engineers here on Friday. She called upon engineers to use Artificial Intelligence for the growth of the country. The Governor lauded the work of engineers in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that he was happy to participate in the meeting as an engineer. He added that the government had spent `18,000 crore on improving basic infrastructure in the State.