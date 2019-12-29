Cops may close Biodiversity flyover at night 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the two consecutive accidents on Biodiversity Flyover that shook the city in November, Cyberabad police are exploring the possibilities of keeping the flyover closed at night. Three persons were killed in two accidents on the flyover, raising questions about its design and the safety of motorists using it.

The first mishap occurred on November 10, when a drunk techie rammed two scooters with his car, killing two people. The victims were on the flyover clicking selfies. The second incident occurred on November 23, when a businessman jumped his car off the flyover and killed a woman on the road below. “Once GHMC opens the flyover for vehicular movement, we will work out on the feasibility of keeping it shut at night,” police said.