Encroachers grow banana, coconuts at Karwan cemetery

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Land sharks are leaving no stone unturned to take over plots of land in the city, with some even encroaching upon cemeteries. The encroachers have even started cultivating banana and coconuts at a cemetery in Karwan, adjacent to the Musi river. According to the locals, government authorities have been turning a blind eye to the issue.

The encroachers are also growing leafy vegetables like methi and spinach by using the polluted water from the river for irrigation and selling the vegetables in the market. They supply the vegetables even to the Gudimalkapur market, and have also erected a car shed on the cemetery land. “For many years we have been using the cemetery to bury people from our community. All our forefathers have been laid to rest here. We offer prayers every Diwali, but with the encroachments, it has become difficult for us to bury or to undertake any rituals,” said G Venkateswar, a resident of Karwan. He added that there were even instances where the illegal occupants objected to the burial of dead bodies in the encroached land.

“Recently, the encroachers also started constructing permanent structures in a bid to not allow anyone inside the premises,” said Gangadhari Satyanarayana, vice-president of the Ambedkar Navyug Association, Karwan.When Express contacted the alleged encroacher of the land, Kripal Singh, he confessed that he does not possess any legal documents to claim the land. He said, “We are eking a livelihood by cultivating methi in the unused land. When the matter went to the officials concerned, they suggested that I use the land to make a living.”

When further probed about the banana and coconut plantation, he said, “Drainage water from the neighbourhood flows through this land, and I am making use of it by planting the saplings.”On being contacted, an official of the revenue department said that the matter had come to their notice a few days back and that it was being looked into.