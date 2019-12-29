Home Cities Hyderabad

Encroachers grow banana, coconuts at Karwan cemetery

 Land sharks are leaving no stone unturned to take over plots of land in the city, with some even encroaching upon cemeteries.

Published: 29th December 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Land sharks are leaving no stone unturned to take over plots of land in the city, with some even encroaching upon cemeteries. The encroachers have even started cultivating banana and coconuts at a cemetery in Karwan, adjacent to the Musi river. According to the locals, government authorities have been turning a blind eye to the issue. 

The encroachers are also growing leafy vegetables like methi and spinach by using the polluted water from the river for irrigation and selling the vegetables in the market. They supply the vegetables even to the Gudimalkapur market, and have also erected a car shed on the cemetery land.  “For many years we have been using the cemetery to bury people from our community. All our forefathers have been laid to rest here. We offer prayers every Diwali, but with the encroachments, it has become difficult for us to bury or to undertake any rituals,” said G Venkateswar, a resident of Karwan. He added that there were even instances where the illegal occupants objected to the burial of dead bodies in the encroached land.

“Recently, the encroachers also started constructing permanent structures in a bid to not allow anyone inside the premises,” said Gangadhari Satyanarayana, vice-president of the Ambedkar Navyug Association, Karwan.When Express contacted the alleged encroacher of the land, Kripal Singh, he confessed that he does not possess any legal documents to claim the land. He said, “We are eking a livelihood by cultivating methi in the unused land. When the matter went to the officials concerned, they suggested that I use the land to make a living.” 

When further probed about the banana and coconut plantation, he said, “Drainage water from the neighbourhood flows through this land, and I am making use of it by planting the saplings.”On being contacted, an official of the revenue department said that the matter had come to their notice a few days back and that it was being looked into. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp