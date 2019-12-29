Home Cities Hyderabad

OGH doctors appeal to TSHRC chief for new building, equipment

Osmania General Hospital (OGH), among all the government hospitals in the State, conducts one of the highest number of organ transplants.

Published: 29th December 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

The newly appointed TSHRC chairman Justice M Chandraiah inspects Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Osmania General Hospital (OGH), among all the government hospitals in the State, conducts one of the highest number of organ transplants. In the urology department itself, every month close to two transplants are conducted. However, doctors claim that ten more transplants can be conducted every month, if the required infrastructure is made available in the hospital. 

Appealing to the newly appointed Telangana State Human Rights Commission’s  (TSHRC) chairperson, Justice G Chandraiah during his maiden visit to OGH, the head of Nephrology department, OGH, Dr Manisha Sahay, said, “The hospital can perform more number of surgeries if we are provided with a new specialised transplant theatre. The theatre can then not only be used for kidney transplants, but also for other organs.” 

She further said, “However, it is not just equipment that we require. The hospital is in dire need of a new building, as we are facing a massive space crunch.” She added, “The urology operation theatre could not be used for a couple of weeks as the ceiling was leaking. Gandhi Hospital does much less number of transplants and yet has a specific theatre. We would like the same treatment to be provided by Osmania Hospital as well.”

However, Justice Chaidraiah lauded the hospital’s facilities and services provided to patients and said, “I would like to congratulate Dr B Nagender for maintaining the cleanliness and hygienic conditions of the hospital, but there is a scope for improvement. We will be sending a report to the government regarding the requirements of the hospital. I will be inspecting other government hospitals in the State too. Under Human Rights Act Section 12, the commission has the right to  inspect hospitals and make recommendations accordingly to the government.”

It was an ironic situation as the visit of the TSHRC chairperson at OGH led to patients and attendants being heckled in the premises to vacate the area. Security guards outside the wards where Justice Chandraiah was about to visit, pushed and shooed people around. 

