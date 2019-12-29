Winter chill grips North Telangana districts

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winter is making its presence felt in the city. The day temperatures have come down drastically and night temperatures are also falling down gradually, when compared to previous few weeks. The days are set to become colder in the next few days. Hyderabad on Saturday, recorded a minimum of 18 degree Celsius and a maximum of 27 degree Celsius. The dipping temperatures has also reflected positively in the market with people thronging to buy winter clothing.

Shops selling winter wear and blankets

do brisk business as temperature

dips | Vinay Madapu

North Telangana districts are under the grip of severe cold wave, especially in the erstwhile Adilabad district. On Saturday, Tamsi in Adilabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, Asifabad in Kumuram Bheem district dipped to 10.1 degree Celsius and Nizamabad was at 11.1 degree Celsius.

An official of the India Meteorological Department said, “Earlier it was warmer because of the southeasterly winds. Now with northeasterly winds, Adilabad and other North Telangana regions are recording low temperatures.

Though the temperatures have dipped, the night temperatures are still above normal and are set to decrease in the first week of January,” he said. Hyderabad may witness light rains on December 31, and minimum temperatures across the State may remain in the range of 15-18 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 26-29 degree Celsius.