Fewer stalls, fire safety in place for numaish

Compared to previous years, the number of stalls in 2020 has been reduced to provide more open spaces for the public and movement of fire engines.

Published: 30th December 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Workers install a Ferris wheel at the Numaish exhibition grounds | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) will begin on New Year’s day as usual. After a fire broke out at the previous exhibition in January this year,  the organisers have taken extra steps to avoid a similar incident.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited  (HMRL) has agreed to run extra trains with increased frequency up to 11.30 pm for the convenience of the visitors. Special counters are also being arranged at the Exhibition Grounds for purchasing metro tickets.

Health Minister and president of the Exhibition Society, Eatala Rajender, said on Sunday, “The exhibition will commence on January 1, and continue till January 15. On average, 20 lakh visitors attend the exhibition every year. The Exhibition Society has been successfully conducting the Numaish every year for the past 79 years.”

Compared to previous years, the number of stalls in 2020 has been reduced to provide more open spaces for the public and movement of fire engines. Other steps for tackling fire hazards include keeping stalls and buildings separated in the general layout of the exhibition, provision for a total of nine gates with three entry/exit gates and six emergency exit gates, portable fire extinguishers, water drums and sand buckets at regular intervals.

All the entry/exit points will be manned by experienced security personnel with dog squads equipped with DFMD’s and HHMD’s, scanning and frisking all persons entering the Exhibition Grounds. Strict enforcement will be taken up to prohibit entry of items such as petroleum products, explosive items, gas cylinders, weapons, cigarettes, contraband material, etc. Fumigation of the ground will also be undertaken periodically to avoid mosquito menace.

Comments

