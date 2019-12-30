Home Cities Hyderabad

Flyovers, FoBs, road works: GHMC went all out in 2019

These include the LB Nagar LHS Flyover, Rajiv Gandhi Statue Flyover and Biodiversity Flyover Level-II. The 13 junction improvement works were completed at an estimated cost of Rs 14.24 crore.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year 2019 was big for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with the completion of several developmental projects, mainly under the State government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Under the SRDP, the GHMA built three flyovers, improved 13 junctions, built five-foot overbridges under public–private partnerships, constructed two fish markets, completed work on three roads, constructed six sports complexes, swimming pools and stadiums, built five-night shelters, cleared nine bottleneck stretches, cleared five major water stagnation points and finished two nala works.

The three flyovers were built at a cost of Rs 210.15 crore. These include the LB Nagar LHS Flyover, Rajiv Gandhi Statue Flyover and Biodiversity Flyover Level-II. The 13 junction improvement works were completed at an estimated cost of Rs 14.24 crore.

To aid the family of patients, five night shelters were built at various hospitals in the city at a cost of Rs 6.58 crore. These shelters are at ENT Hospital, Koti, Osmania General Hospital, Mahaveer Hospital, Night Shelter at Niloufer Hospital and Koti Maternity Hospital.

GHMC constructed six sports complexes, swimming pools and stadia at a cost of Rs 16.51 crore.
To provide hygienic and wholesome meat fit for human consumption, the GHMC’s veterinary section started running modern slaughterhouses at Amberpet, New Bhoiguda and Ramnasthpura.

GHMC also built a common dry rendering plant this year to deal with slaughter waste generated at GHMC slaughterhouses. These houses are built at Chengicherla village, Ghatkeshar Mandal, Medchal-Malkajigiri District with a capacity of 80 metric tonnes per day.

This year, GHMC’s veterinary section has prosecuted 2,154 retail meat traders under different sections of the GHMC Act, 1965, and confiscated 2,715 kg. of meat.

