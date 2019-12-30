Mother kills disabled son, dumps body

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over her mentally unsound son getting addicted to alcohol and creating nuisance in the village, a mother killed her son and tried to portray it as a natural death. During the postmortem examination, the police found out that the victim Hariral, 20 was killed and therefore, they arrested his mother Islavath Chandi.

According to police, Harilal was found dead in the bushes near his house. Initially, the police suspected that Harilal died of excess alcohol consumption but later it was found that he died of strangulation.

However, the police interrogated his mother Chandi after suspecting her role in the murder. The mother, later, confessed to her crime. “He was mentally unsound from childhood and got addicted to alcohol. He was creating disturbance in the village. Because of his drinking habit, he was even abusing the villagers,” said the mother.

Chandi further said that she was stressed over his son’s drinking habit. “On Monday, he came home inebriated and started arguing with me, after which he fell asleep. I took advantage of the situation and strangulated him. After he was dead, I dragged his body outside and dumped it in the bushes,” Chandi said.