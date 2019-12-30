Zomato employee who sustained head injury in drunken scuffle dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old Zomato employee in the city, who suffered head injury after slipping and falling in a hotel on December 24, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Inspector T Murali Krishna said that the deceased Abhilash, a resident of Parsigutta, were having dinner with his childhood friends at a hotel in Parsigutta. The group was meeting after ages.

“Abhilash and his friends had consumed liquor at the hotel. After dinner, arguments ensued over the payment of bill. His friends pulled Abhilash’s arms, urging him not to pay the bill. He suddenly slipped and fell on the ground. He suffered a head injury and fell unconscious,” the Inspector said.

Abhilash was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. As he received a serious head injury, he died while undergoing treatment. Police shifted body to mortuary for examining postmortem. A case was registered against Abhilash’s friends.

Amazon employee killed

A 33-year-old youngster associated with the Amazon, died after he was assaulted by a delivery boy in Golconda police limits. The deceased, identified as V Shiva Ram, was an employee of ASCA Management Services, associated with the Amazon. According to police, Shiva Ram was assaulted by a delivery boy Muneer at the Amazon Facility centre on November 20. Since then Shiva Ram was in a coma and was undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case of murder against Muneer.