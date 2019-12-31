Creating an ID for every pet in the city

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: From losing a pet when he was 13 to open an animal sanctuary, Zabi Khan has come a long way. Zabi, who had convinced his college authorities to open an animal shelter on the campus, now has a one-acre space at Khanapur on Shankerpally to rescue and rehabilitate animals. The facility, which was inaugurated by TRS leader K Kavitha, will also serve as an awareness and educational centre about animal rights. Says Zabi, “In the new decade, we want to focus on rescue/rehabilitation and animal laws advocacy, and awareness about co-existence programmes.

We are looking forward to run multiple programmes under each of them.” To end the problem of tracking down the parents of abandoned animals, Zabi wants to take the help of microchips. He elaborates: “The idea is to microchip (injectable) every pet animal in the state and link their unique ID to the details of the owners (pan/adhar/address etc), so that whenever we find an animal abandoned or a missing pet, we can easily figure out to who he/she belongs to by scanning the chip.

The people who deliberately abandoned their pets will be red-flagged and will not be able to buy or adopt any animal in future, and legal action shall also be taken, making sure others think twice before abandoning their pets. “ Explaining that a study has found a strong link between people abusive to animals and being abusive to other humans, the 22-year-old says, “Spreading awareness and essence of co-existence have been always one of our core goals.

We will be running various programmes in jails, hospitals and schools to help people become more empathetic. Since studies have shown that people who have pets are less suicidal and depressed, we are looking forward to conduct therapy sessions for people who are depressed with the help of a psychiatrist.”