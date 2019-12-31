GHMC chainman, associate in ACB net

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested two GHMC workers for taking bribes to not demolish under construction buildings. The arrested are B Sridhar, chainman, GHMC LB Nagar and his associate M Chandra Mohan.

Sridhar was caught red handed in his office when he demanded and accepted a bribe amount of `3,000 through his assistant Chandra Mohan from the complainant K Srinivas, Vanasthalipuram to show favour for not demolishing an under construction house. The bribe of `3,000 was recovered from the possession of Chandra Mohan.