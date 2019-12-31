Hyderabad encounter: Re-postmortem report submitted to Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The re-postmortem report of the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case was submitted to the Telangana HC on Monday. Speaking to Express, Dr Sudhir Gupta, head, Forensics Department of AIIMS, Delhi, who headed the team that performed the procedure said, “At 10.30 am on Monday, the full report along with concluding opinions, video of the procedure and photographs were given to the Registrar of the TS High Court.”

He said the process was delayed due to the absence of a few required resources in Gandhi Hospital. “This is not to say that Gandhi Hospital lacks in resources. It is just that AIIMS, Delhi has some special infrastructure, and we do not expect State medical colleges to have the same resources, which is why we continued a couple of investigations in Delhi.”