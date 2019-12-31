Hyderabad mishap: Lorry rams into auto, kills one, injures three others

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific accident in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, a class VII student was killed and three others sustained injuries.

The accident occurred at a highway in Uppal when a speeding sand-laden lorry rammed into the auto-rickshaw in which the students were travelling in.

Avnath Kumar died on the spot, while his friends sustained injuries.

According to Uppal police, the children were residents of New Bharath Nagar, Uppal and were students of Bhashyam High School at Habsiguda.

They were on their way to school when the mishap occurred.

When they reached Uppal X road, the speeding lorry travelling in the same direction rammed into their vehicle from the rear.

Due to the impact, the driver, as well as three children, fell off the auto but Avnath Kumar got stuck in the vehicle and was crushed to death.

Uppal police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured students to hospital, while Avnath's body was shifted for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered against the lorry driver who fled from the spot. Further investigation is underway.