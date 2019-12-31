Telangana mountaineering sensation to Everest on January 5 again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The teenage tribal sensation of Telangana Amgoth Thukaram is all set to launch his yet another mountaineering feat. The 21-year- old Telangana mountaineering sensation is gearing up to launch his 9 t h mountaineering adventure on Mt.Aconcagua in South America on January 5, 2020. Announcing his next mission at a press meet in Hyderabad, Tukaram, a native of Tekkelapally Tanda village of Yacharam Mandal in Ranga Reddy District, his goal was to make his nation proud and thanked all especially Ramachandru Tejavath, IAS (Retd.)

Special Representative (Cabinet Minister Rank) (TS) & Ex-MD REDCO for supporting him in his arduous task. Tukaram will start his expedition on January 5. He said the Vikasa Tarangini had came forward and donated of ` 6 lkah towards the expenses of travel, supplies and the mountaineering kit for his latest venture.

The Vikasa Tarangini Trust of Tridandi Jeeyar Swamyji had also supported the earlier venture of Tukaram in November 2019. Speaking on the occasion Ramachandru Tejavath, who was chief guest and a long time God-father added, “Youth should strive to achieve higher goals.”