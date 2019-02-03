Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad mayor fined by city traffic police for keeping car in 'no parking' zone

Published: 03rd February 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

 

 

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was fined by the city traffic police for parking his car in a 'no parking' zone.

A resident of the city took a photo of the mayor's car being parked in a 'no parking zone', reportedly on Thursday, and posted it on social media drawing the attention of the traffic police.

Following this, the police issued a challan and Rammohan paid the penalty.

He then posted a screenshot of Telangana Police's e-challan website on Twitter to show that there was no pending challans in his name.

"I appreciate the citizen who bought the traffic offence of my car to the notice of TS police.

I have cleared the challan.

Request you all to take this as an example not to keep quite at offence that comes to your notice and at the same time follow the rules (sic)," the mayor wrote on the microblogging site.

He also tweeted, "It was not an intentional offence by my driver, It happened when we were on our duty responding to the problems in the city.

It isnt a excuse though.

.

.

Rules are for everyone and we all should abide by them.

PS:Not punishing my driver for this offence (sic).

" Netizens appreciated the mayor for promptly paying the fine.

PTI VVK NSD 02031801 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp