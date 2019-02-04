Home Cities Hyderabad

Barcodes on liquor bottles the new breadcrumbs for Hyderabad's Sherlocks

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The technology of printing barcodes on liquor bottles in Telangana has reportedly been  helping the police to put accused persons behind bars. This system was initiated by the Excise Department, to control sale of spurious liquor and duty free liquor. Now, it is working as a blessing in disguise and helping police crack various murder cases.

Using the barcodes from the liquor bottles at the crime scene, police were able to trace the place where the liquor was sold, and by analysing the CCTV footages at the wine shop, the accused were identified at several instances.

The latest one being how the mystery of a charred body at Keesara was unravelled. Two more cases were solved in the past at Choutuppal in Yadadri district and Sanathnagar, using the same technology. Analysing the barcode will give the details of when the alcohol was manufactured and from which shop was it sold.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that scientific investigation combined with sustained efforts to solve the case has helped them in cracking mysterious cases, where there were no clues. “Any minute clue can help solve the case, but identifying the clue and analysing them scientifically is required to bring results. In such cases, integrated efforts of various teams from different wings has helped in cracking the case and arrest the accused,” Bhagwat said.

In the Keesara case, the barcode on a liquor bottle found at the crime scene lead the police to the wine shop from where the bottle was purchased. Further analysing of CCTV footages at the wine shop, helped the police in identifying the deceased B Srinivas and even nab the accused, who were his wife and her family members.

In another case at Choutuppal in July 2018, body of an unidentified person was found in a petrified condition in the forest area at Choutuppal. Police picked up an empty liquor bottle from the spot and found that it was purchased from a wine shop at Lakdikapul in the city. Analysing the cc footages at the wine shop, police found the deceased purchasing liquor, but his identity was not established. Based on analysis of cell tower dumps, the deceased was identified as Panchal Sachin. Further inquiries revealed that one Mohd Gousoddin had killed Sachin, at the instance of the latter’s stepmother Jagadevi, as there was a long pending dispute over a house in Bidar of Karnataka.

In the third case, Railway police found a dead body lying on the railway tracks between Borabanda and Hitec City railway stations. Alongside his body, that had multiple injuries, was a sealed bottle of brandy. After autopsy, it was found the injuries could not have been due to being hit by a train. Based on the barcode on the bottle, police found that it was purchased from a wine shop at Madhapur and analysing the CC footages and the call data records, arrested the deceased Md Khaja’s wife Saleha Begum, her lover and his friend.

