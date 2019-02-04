HMDA to set up ‘green walls’ on pillars along PVNR  Expressway

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Urban Forestry wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to take up ‘vertical gardens’ on PVNR Expressway and another two flyovers at Hitec City and Gachibowli.GHMC had successfully established the vertical gardens or ‘green wall’ at vantage points underneath the flyovers in a bid to give them a pleasant and aesthetic look.

The HMDA Urban Forestry wing has initiated the process to take up vertical gardens along PVNR Express initially for about six pillars at vantage points.The six pillar numbers that have been proposed include 5, 6, 13, 14, 41 and 42, apart from this flyovers at Gachibowli covering two sides and Hitec City on one side as other sides covered with colourful paintings. These vertical gardens would be taken up at a cost of `54 lakh; the successful bidders will take up the development and maintenance for about one year.

HMDA officials told Express that under PVNR Expressway, the vertical gardens would be developed on four sides of six pillars, each pillar covers 596 square feet, all totalling 3,576 sq ft. The pillars were identified as they are situated at vantage points and having vertical gardens at these pillars would provide added attraction to the citizens passing through Mehidipatnam stretch, Hitech city and Gachibowli flyovers.

HMDA officials told Express that Urban Forestry wing of HMDA intends to augment or develop and maintain the vertical garden at identified pillars on PVNR Expressway flyover, duly ensuring the high survivability of the planting materials.

The work includes PP3 pots modular system that allows uniform watering, suitable drip irrigation system with LDPE lateral, drip emitters, joiners, filter, mild steel and aluminium back supporting structure and plants.