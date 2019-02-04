‘I believe in breaking stereotypes’

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : She is a rank newbie in the modelling industry. She was a techie who worked in the corporate sector for nearly a decade. She is a social entrepreneur who works in the recycled art industry. And she was crowned the ‘Mrs Universe Successful 2018’ at a glittering pageant held in The Philippines a few weeks ago. And that’s not all. She has been awarded Peace Ambassador India by Centre for Peace Studies (CPS), Sri Lanka, at an event held in Goa recently.

Driven by an innate desire to help the society, Her Excellency Rumana Sinha Sehgal, Peace Ambassador India, CPS founded Serendipity, a social entrepreneurship project in 2012. The company specialises in papier mache, furniture and articles made from recycled products like tyres, 3D art, sculptures and installations made from materials such as plaster of paris, wood and fibre glass, mostly from scrap.

“In 2017, I got an opportunity to take part in a pageant. Being a social entrepreneur, I was looking at a platform that helps take my work to the next level. So I thought of giving it a try. I won Mrs India Universe 2017 – Hyderabad, Telangana, and many other pageant titles.” Organised by Mrs Universe Ltd, Mrs Universe Successful pageant evaluates an individual based on their personality, work done and social contribution.

On contributing to social causes, Rumana says, “My earliest stint in social contribution was during the late 80s, when I became the leader for Bharat Scouts and Guides. I went on to win the ‘Rajya Puraskar’ and ‘Rashtrapati Puraskar’. If I have a passion for something, I give it my everything. I am driven by something which has a social angle.”

In association with Vyomini Social Enterprise, Rumana had launched ‘Rakshak’, a low cost biodegradable sanitary pad on International Menstrual Hygiene Day in 2018. She was also the chairperson for the youth wing of Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India, mentoring young women entrepreneurs.

Another interesting programme is the ‘Trujet’ initiative sponsored by not-for-profit organisation Valmiki Foundation. To promote education through travel and experience, in July 2018, she was part of an entourage that included a few homeless kids, on a flight from Hyderabad to Hampi. The 42-year-old mother of two has also taken part in Golconda fort cleaning drive, flood relief programme in Kerala, ‘Hasnaa’ an oral hygiene initiative, cancer awareness drives, anti red eye campaign to stop spy cameras, ‘One Voice’, to stop violence against women and children, and more.

What about the current trend of girls opting for plastic surgery to get fuller lips, bigger eyes, or a thinner nose, based on their Snapchat filters? “Let’s drop the filters. People these days are so body-conscious. Youngsters must focus more on improving their mental faculties than the physical ones. Sooner or later, everyone would have wrinkles, right?”, she chuckles.

On future goals, Rumana says she would like to work in the sphere of combating human trafficking and sexual exploitation of kids. “In April, I will be part of a delegation for Women Economic Forum in Delhi, the theme being – Reimagining society, reinventing humanity through gender equality”, she adds.

Her message for youth? “At 42, I was able to walk in to Mrs Universe pageant and win the title, despite some of my obvious physical shortcomings. Youngsters need to be themselves and strive for their goals, despite initial setbacks. Persistence holds the key. You are your own accelerator”, says Rumana, before signing off.

