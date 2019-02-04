Home Cities Hyderabad

Moula Ali railway station is now ‘Adarsh’

Located on the Secunderabad-Kazipet corridor, the busiest in Secunderabad division, Moula Ali station is an important 'non suburban grade-5 railway station'.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Moula Ali railway station

Moula Ali railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway has developed Moula Ali railway station into an ‘Adarsh Station’. The facade of the station building has been renovated. Special parking facilities have been set up for persons with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens.

Located on the Secunderabad-Kazipet corridor, the busiest in Secunderabad division, Moula Ali station is an important ‘non suburban grade-5 railway station’. The average daily foot-traffic is estimated at 2,500. SCR has spent as much as Rs 3.5 crore on transforming the station into an ‘Adarsh’ one.

The money had been sanctioned in the 2016-17 financial year. Besides, a Foot over Bridge is under construction at an estimated cost of Rs 1.6 crore.

