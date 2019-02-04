No mention of crypto in interim budget disappoints enthusiasts

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the cryptocurrency geeks were anticipating to listen to the legality of the digital currency, it has been proved futile. There has been no announcement made on the legality of cryptocurrencies, unlike the previous year.

Last year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stated that cryptocurrencies will not be a legal tender. The announcement was a major setback as several cryptocurrency exchange houses, centres, where cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Etherium are traded, were closed. There were instructions given to banks to not have any accounts associated with cryptocurrency trading.

However, this year Finance Minister Piyush Goyal did not make any mention of the new form currency. The omission has disappointed cryptocurrency investors across the country. Many even took to Twitter expressing their disappointment.

“Several cryptocurrency investors were expecting a statement revolving around cryptocurrency. They were expecting a clarity,” said Sachin Yadav, a city-based cryptocurrency expert.Unlike in 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, surprisingly, the value of Bitcoin fell sharply this year and many expecting returns at a high rate were left disappointed.

“The rate falling now highlights the volatility of it. People should understand that it is a gamble,” said Prakhar Bindal, a cryptocurrency expert. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts worry about is its slow death as the central government continues to sit upon creating a regulatory framework. “Clearly, the government is not interested in it,” added Bindal.