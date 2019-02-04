Quality of education takes a back seat at Chandrayangutta school

u mahesh By

HYDERABAD: Mohammad Nisar (name changed), a Class 10 student of Tabela Donger Singh Government High School in Babanagar of Chandrayangutta, says he no longer wants to go to school. “Not just me, other students too no longer want to go to school. For the last five years, our school runs in shifts each day as a result of which the duration of classes has reduced drastically. We don’t have safe drinking water or good toilets at school. What’s worse, teachers themselves are not regular,” he complains.

Poor literacy and high dropout rates among Muslims are often cited as serious challenges, but little has been done, so far, to address the rather obvious problems. Over 1,700 students cram into the Urdu and English medium school at the heart AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s constituency though it has the infrastructure to support roughly around 750 students.

The overcrowding of the school is mainly due to the absence of private schools in vicinity and the rise in population. As a result, the school now runs in two shifts -- 8 am to 12:30 am for primary school students and 12:30 pm to 5 pm for high school students.

To accommodate children from two shifts in limited working hours, the school has cut short the duration of their classes from 45 minutes to less than 30 minutes. Speaking to Express, a teacher who did not want to be named said, “As the school is being run in shifts, we are not getting enough time to teach and are unable to cover the syllabus effectively, impacting students’ performance. This is the only school in the city that runs in shifts. The pass percentage of Class 10 last year was just around 58 percent.”

“Though the school has 24 teachers, only around 8 to 9 take classes a day. The remaining staff do not come to school and manipulate attendance records,” another teacher said.Deputy Education Officer (DEO) Hyderabad B Venkata Narsamma said, “We are trying to shift the high school to a better location.”

