System allows Excise to check irregularities

However, after introducing the bar code system, the Enforcement officials get to know the shops from where the bottle is supposed to be sold.

Published: 04th February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bar code system followed by the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department aids in cutting down State Excise duty evasion cases and puts a check on the issue of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL). If a wine shop records sales more than seven times their license fee , they have to pay additional privilege duty to the State which is around 12 to 13 per-cent of MRP.  

For instance, if a wine shop dealer used to earn `36 profit on sale of `200 bottle, the dealer has to pay `24 of the profit after crossing the mark. To avoid this, some dealers used to sell the liquor bottles from store which recorded less sales, and profits used to be split between them.

