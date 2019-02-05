8 member inter-state gang held for burglaries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, the Special Operation Team (SOT) and crime sleuths of Cyberabad arrested eight members of an inter-state gang for burglaries. According to police, the arrested persons were involved in property offences by breaking locked houses in Delhi, Bhopal,Gwalior, Chandrapur, Aurangabad and Nagpur, Aligharh, Ghaziabad, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

Police seized about 500 gms of gold and 500 gms of silver worth `18 lakh from them. The arrested persons are Mohd Sabdar, Shanawaz, Nadeem, Mohd.Nayeem, Mohd Rasheed, Mohd Mustafa, Mohd Asif and Imran, all natives of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said, “We obtained leads based on CCTV footages and nabbed three members. Based on their confessions, we nabbed five others from the gang based out of Uttar Pradesh.”