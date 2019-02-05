Brawl over parking row, Congress leader booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police on Monday registered cases against Congress leader P Kaushik Reddy for allegedly assaulting actor Rajasekhar’s brother Gunasekhar Varadarajan at Road No 10 following an argument over parking of his car on Saturday night.

Kaushik Reddy is cousin of TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy.

According to police, Kaushik Reddy had parked his car in front of Gunasekhar’s shop on Road No 10, Jubilee Hills and hours later returned to take his car. Gunasekhar asked him not to park his car before his shop, Reddy picked an argument with him. He allegedly assaulted Gunasekhar and abused the actor’s brother by using filthy language. Gunasekhar suffered minor injuries, police said.