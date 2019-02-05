Cyberabad roads saw two deaths everyday in 2019

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year has just begun. Yet, buried under multiple road developmental works, the roads to Cyberabad seem to have turned into ‘highways to hell’ already. According to reports, over 69 deaths were recorded in the first 35 days of the year alone. This is double the figure, when compared to the same period of January in 2018, when the jurisdiction recorded merely 34 deaths. The fact that Cyberabad, on an average, saw two deaths on its roads each day of 2019 is worrying in the light that the State is geared up for the national road safety week, attempting to reduce the number of fatalities on road.

Reports state that while 69 persons died, over 229 accidents were non-fatal, leaving 290 injured. Officials note that while a part of the accidents took place due to human error through drunk driving, overspeeding and jaywalking, a substantial number of accidents that took place were due to poor road maintenance in the zone by GHMC, HRDCL officials, which could have been avoided or averted.

Across the zone, multiple roads have given way to major potholes, often resulting in grievous fatalities.

Take for instance, the SRDP flyover stretch from Dargah to Biodiversity which has been under construction for over a year. The stretch, however, has not seen any substantial efforts in upkeep of the existing road, which has shrunk by a considerable size. A visit by Express on the said stretch showed that it was practically unusable with poor lighting, no road markers, signages, uneven roads, potholes and plenty of road rubble and construction material making the arterial road extremely inaccessible.

The result? At least 2 deaths took place on the said road, including that of a senior constable from Sangareddy police who lost balance from his bike near Wells Fargo, only to be mowed down by a heavy vehicle. A female victim also lost her life on the same stretch of road near Pakwaan Grand Hotel, after losing balance on the uneven road. Madhapur Traffic Zone has seen 3 deaths across January with 18 non-fatal accidents.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad traffic officials noted that they are analysing every accident and attempting to fix the reason that caused the accident, which include a considerable number of them that could be avoided with regular road maintenance. “When road accidents or other traffic-related issues surface, citizens must observe and think through what is causing the accident and take it up with the concerned department,” noted District Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar, Cyberabad Traffic Police.

It must be noted that in 2018, a researcher had found that at least 8 stretches were highly prone to accidents. These stretches include, Miyapur-Chandanagar, KPHB-Gachibowli, Shamshabad, Narsingi-Nankramguda, Meerpet to Ibrahimpatnam.