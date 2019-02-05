No Where to go

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of encroachments are being removed by the GHMC officials from the across the city footpaths. However, the non-regularisation of street vendors has left several thousands to reclaim their ‘vending zones’, virtually defeating the purpose of making footpaths accessible to pedestrians. Take, for instance, LB Nagar with 17 vending zones at present out of which six are no-vending-zones. Despite GHMC asking the vendors to empty the no-vending-zones, they have refused to budge.

“Vendors complain that their businesses will elude customers if relocated. We are unable to do anything else but ask them to move from footpaths,” informed a GHMC field official. A look at the Mission for the Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) figures brings to light that there are 69,331 street vendors in Telangana of which more than 24,000 street vendors reside in the GHMC limits.

These vendors are expected to conduct their business in the 750 free vending zones identified by respective Urban Local Bodies most of which are located at specific localities defeating the purpose of wide-scale inclusion. There are only 300 restricted vending zones created while there are over 200 no-vending-zones. The GHMC is yet to ascertain the exact number of vending zones, as per MEPMA data.

While the low number of vending zones is a cause of concern considering most of them cannot be accommodated in a single place, TK Sreedevi, mission director, MEPMA said, “One should not consider vending zones to be the only way to relocate street vendors, it is only one option among many others.

We are considering to dedicate a commercially viable geographical relocation to street vendors like temples or marketplaces. Besides street vending during non-peak hours is another way of enabling street vending,” she added. The MEPMA has recently concluded survey to enumerate street vendors across the State and has tied up with Ernst and Young to chalk out a plan for an effective action plan in street vending.