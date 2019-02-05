Home Cities Hyderabad

Yandamoori Veerendranath shares stress management tips with students

The academy hosted a stress management workshop to motivate students for better performance in exams.

Published: 05th February 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Anirudh Yadav
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Most problems faced by students of the current generation are due to psychological reasons. Students feel stressed before exams due to lack of confidence and inability to concentrate. They get addicted to latest gadgets, causing various stress disorders. How can this be resolved? This was discussed at a workshop hosted by Page Academy, an IIT-JEE Mains examination coaching centre at Banjara Hills in its campus on Sunday. 

The academy hosted a stress management workshop to motivate students for better performance in exams. The chief guest of this workshop was Dr Yandamoori Veerendranath, psychologist, internationally renowned speaker and a novelist who has been motivating students for the last three decades.

He spoke about the problems faced by students during examinations and shared his life experiences with the students. The students interacted with him freely and he  listened patiently to them and clarified their doubts. 

He stated that stress can lead to various psychological diseases like depression, anxiety, etc. He elaborated with examples so the students can understand better. He also shared time management tips, and how to overcome fear. While concluding, Dr Veerendranath advised students to work hard and give their best shot during exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
students Exam stress Yandamoori Veerendranath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp