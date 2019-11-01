Home Cities Hyderabad

Flier held for smuggling gold worth Rs 25 lakh in his rectum at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Ahmed was nabbed based on credible information, after he landed at the airport. Six capsules of gold paste concealed in his rectum were seized.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An air passenger, who was allegedly smuggling gold in the form off a capsule by concealing it in his rectum, was caught by the customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sheik Fariyaz Ahmed. Ahmed, who had flown in from Dubai by an IndiGo flight, was also found smuggling an iPhone 11 pro model mobile phones and 24 burqas.

Ahmed was nabbed based on credible information after he landed at the airport. Six capsules of gold paste concealed in his rectum were seized. On purification, 667.210 grams of gold worth `25,68,758 was extracted from him. The smuggled material was seized and he was detained. Further investigation is underway.

TAGS
gold smuggling Rajiv Gandhi International Airport IndiGo
