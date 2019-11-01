Home Cities Hyderabad

Former air hostess, husband held in Hyderabad for blackmailing businessman

A police officer said that Kanishka befriended the businessman and was moving with him to hotels and resorts.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The police in Hyderabad on Thursday arrested a former air hostess and her husband for blackmailing a businessman after honey trapping him.

According to the police, the couple had demanded Rs 1 crore from the businessman and had extorted Rs 20 lakh by blackmailing him after shooting his videos and photographs in a compromising position.

According to the Cyberabad Police, an investor had approached the Moinabad police station on October 18, complaining that former air hostess Kanishka and her husband Vijay Kumar were blackmailing him. The police took up the probe and arrested the couple.

A police officer said that Kanishka befriended the businessman and was moving with him to hotels and resorts. She also made him invest Rs 10 lakh in a restaurant.

Laying the honey trap, Kanishka had invited the businessman to a resort, where she gave him a drink laced with sedatives. Kanishka's husband Vijay Kumar took pictures and shot videos of the businessman with her.

Vijay Kumar later showed the pictures to the businessman and accused him of destroying his wife's life. He even used a toy pistol to demand Rs 1 crore from the businessman. He threatened to make the photographs and videos public. Police said the couple even forced the businessman to sign a bond paper.

The investigation revealed that the couple had suffered losses in the hotel business and since then they were honey trapping soft targets to extort money.

The police are investigating to identify the other targets of the couple.

