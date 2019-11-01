Home Cities Hyderabad

Grandparents try to bury infant girl alive in Secunderabad

The two persons, a grandfather and grandmother, came to the city from Karimnagar after the district hospital there referred the child to Niloufer Hospital for treatment due to a health complication.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

The baby rescued by Hyderabad Police (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a shocking attempt at female infanticide, two persons were apprehended by the police based on information that they tried to bury a baby alive in a deserted corner of Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad on Thursday.

The two persons, a grandfather and grandmother, came to the city from Karimnagar after the district hospital there referred the child to Niloufer Hospital for treatment due to a health complication. The four-day-old baby was diagnosed with a congenital anomaly called bladder exstrophy, where the urinary bladder is outside the body without any skin or flesh. She was delivered via C-Section in Karimnagar.

It appears that the grandparents, believing that the child’s prospects of survival were poor, took her away from Niloufer Hospital and tried to bury her. Around 8 am when an auto driver noticed them digging a pit and furtively looking around, he confronted them and asked what they were doing. They told him and the other auto drivers who had gathered that the infant had died and they were burying her as they were not allowed to carry her body back to their hometown in a bus.

But the auto drivers and locals noticed that the infant was alive and called the police. “We are yet to interrogate the family as the child’s condition is serious and requires attention from the family,” said Additional Inspector Padma P at Marredpally Police Station. While no case has been registered, the officials noted that the family will be monitored until the child recovers, and the parents will then be interrogated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
female infanticide Hyderabad police Jubilee Bus Station Niloufer Hospital
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp