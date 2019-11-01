Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR seeks Rs 3,418 crore central aid for Hyderabad Pharma City

In a memorandum, Rama Rao says HPC would be ‘world’s largest integrated pharma park’

Published: 01st November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao with Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  IT Industries and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the Central government to release Grant-in-Aid or budgetary support of Rs 3,418 crore for Hyderabad Pharma City. In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday, Rama Rao requested the Centre to release Rs 1,318 crore for implementation of external infrastructure linkages in phase-1, including roads, bulk water supply and airstrip. He also sought Rs 2,100 crore for developing internal infrastructure in phase-1 of the Pharma City. Plans for this were already submitted to the Central government in 2017, Rama Rao told the Union minister.

The Central government had already accorded National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) status to Pharma City coming up in Rangareddy district. Stating that the HPC would be “world’s largest integrated pharma park,” Rama Rao sought the Centre’s financial assistance for the national project. The HPC has been integrated as a priority node of proposed Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor project and feasibility study for the same has also been completed.

“The overall master planning for 19,333 acres, detailed master planning and detailed designs for the phase-1 (8,400 acres) has been completed and as a major milestone in the development of the project, environmental clearance has already been given,” he informed Goyal.“There is an overwhelming response from the both domestic and global companies to set up manufacturing units. Overall investment potential of the project is estimated to be around Rs 64,000 crore with employment generation of 5.6 lakh jobs (direct and in-direct),” Rama Rao explained.

Railway siding, train service 
Rama Rao also requested Goyal to provide Railway Siding Facility in Khammam district to support the granite industry. “Telangana is a major centre for the extraction and processing of granite slabs. There are about 500 granite slabs manufacturing units and about 200 granite tiles manufacturing units. These units are presently transporting more than 2,000 tonnes of their product by trucks, which is not only adding to the costs, but has a number of other in-built, inefficiencies also. The best solution is to provide Railway Siding Facility through which this sector will benefit enormously,” he said.

He also requested the Union minister to sanction a regular passenger train service between Vijayawada to Hyderabad via Nalgonda district,  covering Mellacheruvu, Mattampally, Janpahad, Dameracherla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda towns, at the earliest.

Rama Rao also asked the Goyal to organise Design Week every year in Hyderabad to maintain the focus on design and sustainability issues. Hyderabad recently hosted the World Design Assembly successfully. 
“Hyderabad has been proposed as a preferred location for setting up of the first National Design Centre (NDC) on the land previously allocated for NID, Hyderabad.

A Detailed Project Report had been submitted to Joint Secretary, DPIIT in May and a revised report in August including important inputs from all NID Directors,” Rama Rao said.“We have been in touch with various design stalwarts and organisations and some of them have shown interest in collaborating on the upcoming NDC,” KTR said. 

Meets Amit Shah
KT Rama Rao also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to hand over 1.62 acres of land to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for the purpose of constructing a flyover at Rasoolpura junction

