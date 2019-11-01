TSRTC worker, wife killed in road accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A TSRTC employee and his wife were killed in an accident near the ORR at Abdullapurmet on Thursday after a speeding APSRTC bus hit the victims’ bike. Bokka Rangareddy, 56, and his wife Bokka Vajramma, 49, were killed on the spot. As the news spread, relatives and neighbours of the victims gathered in huge numbers and staged a protest at ORR.

As a result, all traffic was halted on the busy highway for over two hours. According to Abdullapurmet police, the couple hailing from Koheda village, were on their way to attend a family function in Hayathnagar. At Balijaguda X roads, while they were crossing the NH 65 towards Hayathnagar, a speeding APSRTC bus from the Tuni depot that was headed towards Hyderabad, hit their bike.

Due to the overspeeding, the couple were thrown off the bike and landed on the road at a distance. They sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. Inquiries revealed that after hitting the bike, the driver lost control of the vehicle which then entered the opposite lane. As there was no vehicle movement on the opposite lane, many casualties were averted, the police said.