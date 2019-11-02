Home Cities Hyderabad

A Thimbleful of Sun for Every Deprived Child

Grey Sunshine. Quite an oxymoron but an interesting title.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Grey Sunshine. Quite an oxymoron but an interesting title. The book is a compilation of 14 stories of children from under-privileged sections compiled by Sandeep Rai, who’s the chief of city operations at ‘Teach For India’. He launched the book on Thursday. Talking about the book he says, “The first part of the book has stories of three children from three locations: Jahangirpuri, Delhi; Govandi; Mumbai and Lohia Nagar, Pune.

The second and third part of the book follows these youngsters as young adults and witnessing their journey as teachers. One fellow is from Hyderabad while another is from Delhi who now works as a government official. The final story is of a guy running six schools.” 

It took him 18 months to compile, interviews and do research to finish the book. The book aims to ‘generate more awareness among 76 per cent of Indian students who don’t make it to college’ thanks to their underprivileged condition. One blurb at the back of the book by Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace prize winner from Bangladesh reads: “I dream that one day poverty can be seen only in museums… this book discusses the role that education can play in making that happen.”

Now, since the book is in English how does it reach a class that it is supposed to address which is already battling with poverty and unfortunately has no knowledge of English as a language? The author responds, “We will work this out. Perhaps through translation and distribution of the book.”

He further adds, “We teach 38,000 kids across different cities. We also make the children explore vocational avenues.” But what about edifying the parents especially when the first story in the book focuses on a parent insisting on his child’s religious education more? The author says, “We do that. And it helps them understand the need for education for their children.”

