Crumbling Sardar Mahal forces GHMC to shift South Zone office

HYDERABAD: GHMC South Zone office was shifted to new premises in Chandrayangutta recently after the 120-year-old Sardar Mahal near Charminar, their previous office, started posing a danger following heavy rains in the city. Among those who had to shift their offices were GHMC South Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy and others. Speaking to Express, Reddy said, “Due to heavy rains which lashed the city for two months, there is heavy water seepage into the building and chunks of rooftop stared falling.”

Following that officials were directed by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan to shift temporarily to their new office in Chandrayangutta immediately. Now, the GHMC is planning to take up conservation of the structure under its heritage wing — which is also responsible for the restoration of Moazzam Jahi Market and Mahbub Chowk clock tower.

The structure has been in a precarious condition for years and was not being able to accommodate the increasing staff. Most of the circles and ward offices had already been shifted to the sports complex in Moghalpura six months back. The GHMC wants to restore and renovate the palace built by the sixth Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan, into a museum-cum-interpretation centre for those visiting Charminar.

“To save the heritage structure, firstly, the structure will be renovated and later converted into a museum which will attract the visitors and tourists interested in the historic Charminar. Charminar being a major tourist attraction, people visit here from all over the country and from abroad to view the rich heritage. This museum-cum-interpretation centre will help in providing a context to the monument,” K Srinivasa Rao, director of planning GHMC said. Apart from that, it would also store antiques, sourced from various collectors of the city.

