Home Cities Hyderabad

Crumbling Sardar Mahal forces GHMC to shift South Zone office

Post mayor’s order, officials move to new office in Chandrayangutta

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

120-year-old Sardar Mahal in Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  GHMC South Zone office was shifted to new premises in Chandrayangutta recently after the 120-year-old Sardar Mahal near Charminar, their previous office, started posing a danger following heavy rains in the city. Among those who had to shift their offices were GHMC South Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy and others. Speaking to Express, Reddy said, “Due to heavy rains which lashed the city for two months, there is heavy water seepage into the building and chunks of rooftop stared falling.” 

Following that officials were directed by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan to shift temporarily to their new office in Chandrayangutta immediately. Now, the GHMC is planning to take up conservation of the structure under its heritage wing — which is also responsible for the restoration of Moazzam Jahi Market and Mahbub Chowk clock tower. 

The structure has been in a precarious condition for years and was not being able to accommodate the increasing staff. Most of the circles and ward offices had already been shifted to the sports complex in Moghalpura six months back. The GHMC wants to restore and renovate the palace built by the sixth Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan, into a museum-cum-interpretation centre for those visiting Charminar. 

“To save the heritage structure, firstly, the structure will be renovated and later converted into a museum which will attract the visitors and tourists interested in the historic Charminar.   Charminar being a major tourist attraction, people visit here from all over the country and from abroad to view the rich heritage. This museum-cum-interpretation centre will help in providing a context to the monument,” K Srinivasa Rao, director of planning GHMC said. Apart from that, it would also store antiques, sourced from various collectors of the city. 

GHMC zonal chief also shifts office
Among those who had to shift their offices 20-year-old Sardar Mahal near Charminar were GHMC South Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy and others. Speaking to Express, Reddy said, “Due to heavy downpour which lashed Hyderabad for two months, there is heavy water seepage into the building and chunks of rooftop started falling.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC GHMC South Zone Chandrayangutta Sardar Mahal Charminar GHMC South Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp