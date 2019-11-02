Digital ninjas in city this month

HYDERABAD : From Sejal Kumar to Rajat Sharma, your favourite YouTubers and social media influencers will descend on the city this month at InfluencerCon. To be hosted by IndiaJoy 2019, the event which will bring together digital content creators, brands, agencies and platforms to network and learn from each other will be held at the Novotel HICC on November 22 and 23. Over 500 attendees are expected at InfluencerCon to partake in 30+ speaker sessions, workshops, informal interactive sessions etc.

“Being a digital content creator is now a career option and we want to help aspirants learn from the best. Apart from the main track at the conference hall and workshops, informal interactive sessions will be a vibrant aspect of the event.”

Says Among Imsong Convenor of InfluencerCon, a non-profit event and is partly funded by the Telangana Government as part of IndiaJoy FestivalSome of the speakers at the conference include Kusha Kapila, Karan Talwar, Zayn, Nazim, Wasim from Round to Hell (they have 10 million Subscribers!), Sejal Kumar, Rajat Sharma, Viraj Ghelani (FilterCopy), Brandon Roger-Youtuber from LA, and Sherry Shroff and Jovita George -they are highly revered as Beauty content creators.

Sejal Kumar with1.8mn subscribers, says, “I started with fashion, now I’m acting in a Netflix show, , dancing and talking about ‘taboo’ issues with my series ‘Mom&Me’. I want to encourage people to not be afraid of doing the ‘wrong thing’!

Jovita George,YouTuber, “It is tempting to be a content creator with so many successful examples around us in the current era. It’s also an amazing journey because we are carving the path for future influencers. But it comes with more responsibility than one can imagine because the job literally is to influence! An influencer has to be responsible, genuine and honest such that they can influence the society into betterment instead of guiding them into a more destructive society.”InfluencerCon attendees will also gain access to India Game Developer Conference, E-Sports Arena, IndiaJoy Music Festival and collaboration opportunities with the biggest platforms, brands.